Scores of opposition legislators were Arrested and injured as officers from the special forces command and the Uganda police force forcefully evicted them from the house on the orders of speaker Rebecca kadaga
Kadaga had ordered a section of mps out of the chambers after she announced that she had suspended them over their conduct in the house
Blows Take over Parliament of Uganda over #AgeLimit, Several MPs Arrested
