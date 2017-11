The Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura has denied allegations that he is under military Investigation. General Kale Kayihura, speaking to NBS in an exclusive interview said that he isn’t aware of any military investigation on him and that he was willing to co-operate with any if it happened. The interview comes on the heels of the arrest and arraigning before the General Court Martial of half a dozen police officers, two very senior in rank and said to be close to him;